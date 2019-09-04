Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.34

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and traded as high as $43.30. Truxton shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truxton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Truxton alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.