TrustVerse (TRV) Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market cap of $4.22 million and $34,334.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.84 or 0.04480296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,649,090 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

