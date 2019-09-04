Trexquant Investment LP Sells 39,561 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,561 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 130.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 67.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.30. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

