Trexquant Investment LP Sells 26,699 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,699 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Healthequity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 122,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,670. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.59.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.