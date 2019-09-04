Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 76,579 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

NYSE:AU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 124,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.