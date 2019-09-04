Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 2,810 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 73.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 74.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.05. 11,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.