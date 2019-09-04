Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 14,035 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Pacira Biosciences worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 180,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 96.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $94,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,440 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 4,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,168. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCRX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

