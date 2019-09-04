Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219,783 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 74.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 262.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. 75,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,947. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

