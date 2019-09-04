Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 129,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund L. P. Madrona III sold 5,175,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $225,112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,855,761 shares of company stock valued at $475,050,155. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

