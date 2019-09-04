Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. 7,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,128. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trex has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,781,165.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 23,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $1,644,092.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 573 shares in the company, valued at $39,645.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,275 shares of company stock worth $6,487,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

