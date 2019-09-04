Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.79. Trevena shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 4,674 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Trevena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Trevena alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $75.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevena Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 2,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 511,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 403,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.