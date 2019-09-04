Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Raised by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after acquiring an additional 904,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 448,948 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 421,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,111,000 after acquiring an additional 362,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.67. 32,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

