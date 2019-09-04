TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TOWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 67,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,385. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.12. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

