TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $3.42. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 599,453 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $754.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from TORC Oil and Gas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

About TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

