TOP (TOP) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $908,758.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00205921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01262038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019385 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

