Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.55

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and traded as low as $50.00. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 24,110 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 million and a PE ratio of -12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.35.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £5,625 ($7,350.06).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.