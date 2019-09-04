Tim Peterman Purchases 166,667 Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) CEO Tim Peterman acquired 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $125,000.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 328,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IMBI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 466,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.33.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

