Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.13 or 0.04413825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

