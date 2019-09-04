Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Cut by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,047,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,624,000 after purchasing an additional 378,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,674,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 205,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,313. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

