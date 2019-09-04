Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.89

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $6.20. Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 20,602,914 shares changing hands.

TCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oddo Securities lowered shares of Thomas Cook Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 37.70 ($0.49).

Get Thomas Cook Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.89.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.