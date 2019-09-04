Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $684.46 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. Tezos has a market cap of $684.46 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00009786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $51.55 and $33.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

