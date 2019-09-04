Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.32. The stock had a trading volume of 107,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $19,092,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.