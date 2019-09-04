Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to post sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the highest is $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $17.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,625,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,864,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,139 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,969,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631,536. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.