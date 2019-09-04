Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to post sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the highest is $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $17.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,625,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,864,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,139 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,969,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631,536. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

