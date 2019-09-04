TEAM (TokenStars) Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $256,312.00 and approximately $88,560.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

