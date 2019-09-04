Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 653,127 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.61% of Tapestry worth $56,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,774 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tapestry by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,884,861 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 523,701 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,846 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 74,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. 3,211,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,641,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $51.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other Tapestry news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

