SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Down 1.2%

SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), 6,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SysGroup in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.65.

In other news, insider Martin Richard Audcent bought 59,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,119.36 ($32,822.89).

SysGroup Company Profile (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud hosting and managed IT services the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Value Added Resale (VAR) of Products/Services. The Managed Services segment offers various forms of managed services to customers.

