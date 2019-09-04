Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,374,000 after buying an additional 196,481 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.34. 146,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.