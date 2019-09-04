Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 380 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 114.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,460.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.05. 12,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $172.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,745.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock worth $3,743,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

