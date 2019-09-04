Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after acquiring an additional 467,757 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 58.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ventas by 447.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 799,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ventas by 6.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. 266,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,720. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ventas’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

