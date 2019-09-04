Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,496,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,814,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,007 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,811,000 after buying an additional 1,034,932 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,150. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

