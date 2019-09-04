Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,262,000 after buying an additional 679,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Welltower by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,553,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 477,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.