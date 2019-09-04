Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after buying an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 916,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 246,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,586. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.35.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

