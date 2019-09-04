Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 3.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 30.2% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 56.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 109,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM alerts:

CBH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 7,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.