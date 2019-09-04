Switcheo Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $5,029.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

