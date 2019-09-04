Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.20

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.20 and traded as high as $50.24. Swisscom shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 7,834 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

