Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Gentherm worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 26.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Gentherm by 39.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gentherm by 196.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $151,593.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,384.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THRM opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

