Swiss National Bank Buys 9,500 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of CareDx worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CareDx by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 8,980.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Yee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,055 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

