Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,800 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 552.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $2,735,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.64 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a positive return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

