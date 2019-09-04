Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $66.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,379 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $66,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 514,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,821 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $91.52. 37,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,127. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

