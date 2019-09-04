Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $404.83 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,668,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 4.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $404,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after buying an additional 1,516,132 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,093,000 after buying an additional 1,164,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point set a $193.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.76. 2,695,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day moving average is $155.96. The company has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,037.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $1,577,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,313 shares of company stock worth $44,313,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

