Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 2.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Paypal worth $191,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Paypal by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 46,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 13.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 14.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,044,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,441,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,518,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,586. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.