SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $2.64. SunOpta shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 85,551 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of SunOpta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a market cap of $208.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher bought 19,310 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $43,061.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $147,726.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 100,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 294,670 shares of company stock worth $639,810. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SunOpta by 53.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 16.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 37.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.