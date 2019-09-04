Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.50.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,045,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$35.53 and a one year high of C$52.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

