Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Gap Down to $29.23

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $29.23. Suncor Energy shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 4,593,505 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.