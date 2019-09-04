Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 139,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 132,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 344,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,301. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

