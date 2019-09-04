Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kyber Network, Kucoin and OKEx. Substratum has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $2,214.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00206077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.01265197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00085785 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, COSS, Kyber Network, OKEx, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Tidex, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.