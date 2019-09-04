Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRA. First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Strategic Education stock traded down $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,431. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $1,163,851.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,285.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $205,100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

