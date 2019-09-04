STPT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $836,390.00 (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. STPT has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $836,390.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STPT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, STPT has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00208230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.01265033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020285 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,987,037,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,369,575 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for STPT is stp.network . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

