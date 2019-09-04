Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $12.88. Steel Partners shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 2,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Steel Partners by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Steel Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

