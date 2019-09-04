State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,080 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 908.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 78.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 192,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $201,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,439,570 shares of company stock valued at $87,610,340. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

